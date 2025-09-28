Litton Das likely to miss Afghanistan series: Here's why
What's the story
Bangladesh's star wicketkeeper-batter, Litton Kumar Das, is likely to miss the upcoming white-ball series against Afghanistan owing to a back injury, as per Cricbuzz. The injury had already kept him out of the Super Four matches against India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. Bangladesh lost both those games and failed to qualify for the final.
Injury impact
Recovery timeline for Litton
An official closely associated with the national team told Cricbuzz that Litton will need at least three weeks to recover from his injury. "I think he will need at least three weeks to recover so chances are slim of seeing him (Litton) during the series against Afghanistan," the official said. This means Litton's absence could extend beyond just the Afghanistan series, depending on his recovery progress.
Incident details
Details on his injury
Litton's back strain was first reported during a training session at the ICC Academy Ground on September 22. He felt pain on the left side of his waist while trying a square cut in the nets. After being examined by team physio Bayzid ul Islam, he was pulled out of the session and later ruled out of Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's upcoming series against Afghanistan features three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on October 2.
Leadership change
Who will replace him?
With Litton's injury, Jaker Ali led the side in terms of performance with the bat in matches against India and Pakistan. He is likely to continue playing unless selectors decide otherwise, considering his recent batting form. The Bangladesh Cricket Board is yet to announce the squad for T20Is and ODIs against Afghanistan. The team is expected to resume training on September 29 ahead of the series.