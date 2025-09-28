Litton Das likely to miss Afghanistan series: Here's why

Bangladesh's star wicketkeeper-batter, Litton Kumar Das , is likely to miss the upcoming white-ball series against Afghanistan owing to a back injury, as per Cricbuzz. The injury had already kept him out of the Super Four matches against India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. Bangladesh lost both those games and failed to qualify for the final.

Injury impact Recovery timeline for Litton An official closely associated with the national team told Cricbuzz that Litton will need at least three weeks to recover from his injury. "I think he will need at least three weeks to recover so chances are slim of seeing him (Litton) during the series against Afghanistan," the official said. This means Litton's absence could extend beyond just the Afghanistan series, depending on his recovery progress.

Incident details Details on his injury Litton's back strain was first reported during a training session at the ICC Academy Ground on September 22. He felt pain on the left side of his waist while trying a square cut in the nets. After being examined by team physio Bayzid ul Islam, he was pulled out of the session and later ruled out of Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's upcoming series against Afghanistan features three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on October 2.