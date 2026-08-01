Litton Das included in Bangladesh's Test squad against Australia: Details
What's the story
Bangladesh's selectors have included Litton Das in the Test squad for their upcoming two-match series against Australia. The matches will be played in Darwin and Mackay later this month. Litton had suffered a left calf injury during the home ODI series against Australia in June, missing out on Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe in June and July. Here's more.
Recovery
Litton to join Bangladesh squad in Darwin
The injury had kept Litton out of action since June, but he has responded well to his rehabilitation program.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Saturday that the 31-year-old batsman will be considered for selection for the opening Test.
"He will fly to Darwin on Sunday to join the squad," BCB added in its statement.
Historic tour
First tour to Australia in 23 years
This Test series is historic for Bangladesh as it marks their first tour to Australia in 23 years.
They will play a warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI in Darwin from August 6-8, before the first Test on August 13.
The second Test will be played in Mackay on August 22.
Past encounters
A look at the WTC standings
Bangladesh last faced Australia in a Test series in 2017, where they took a 1-0 lead in Mirpur before the visitors leveled the series in Chattogram.
Currently, Australia top the World Test Championship points table while Bangladesh sit fifth after their recent 2-0 home victory over Pakistan.
However, they did lose a one-off Test to Zimbabwe recently, which wasn't part of the World Test Championship.
Information
Here's the updated Bangladesh squad for Australia Tests
Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Litton Das.
Information
A look at Litton's Test stats
In 54 matches for Bangladesh (94 innings), Litton has amassed 3,356 runs at an average of 36.47. In addition to six centuries, he owns 20 fifties. His highest score reads 141.