Premier League, Liverpool held 1-1 by Chelsea at Anfield: Stats

Liverpool 's hopes of securing a Champions League spot next season were bolstered after they drew with Chelsea in Matchweek 36 of the Premier League 2025-26 season at Anfield. Ryan Gravenberch put the Reds ahead early on, but Enzo Fernandez equalized for the Blues before half-time. The result leaves Liverpool fourth in the table, seven points clear of sixth-placed Bournemouth, while Chelsea remain ninth.

Match highlights Enzo Fernandez brings Chelsea level after Gravenberch's opener Liverpool started the match on a strong note, with Gravenberch scoring from the edge of the penalty area after being assisted by Rio Ngumoha. However, as the first half progressed, Chelsea grew in confidence and equalized through Fernandez's soft free-kick that went past everyone into the net. The goal came 10 minutes before half-time and was a major turning point in the match.

Missed opportunities Liverpool denied by offside flag just before half-time After Chelsea's equalizer, Liverpool thought they had scored when Curtis Jones headed in. But that goal was ruled out as Cody Gakpo, who assisted Jones with a header, was in an offside position. A minute later, Dominik Szoboszlai's long-range effort forced a good save from Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen. Despite these near misses, neither side could find the winner by full-time.

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Final moments Szoboszlai hits the post as Liverpool fail to find winner In the closing stages of the match, Szoboszlai hit the post with a long-range shot while Virgil van Dijk's header rattled the crossbar. Liverpool made several changes in an attempt to break Chelsea's defense but were met with resistance. Despite their efforts, including a close call when Szoboszlai hit the woodwork and Van Dijk rattled the crossbar, they couldn't find a winner.

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Information A look at the points table After 36 games, Liverpool remain 4th with 59 points. This was their 8th draw of the season. On the other hand, Chelsea are 9th. They ended their six-game losing run. This was their 10th draw of the campaign. Chelsea own 49 points.

Stats Here are the match stats Liverpool managed 8 attempts with three shots on target. They had an xG of 0.51. Chelsea clocked three shots on target from six attempts. Their xG was 0.47. In terms of ball possession, Chelsea had 51.5% compared to the Reds' 48.5%. The Reds hit the woodwork twice and created 2 big chances. Liverpool had 24 touches in the opposition box with Chelsea managing 23.

Do you know? Teenage sensation Ngumoha attains this record As per Opta, Ngumoha's assist for Gravenberch's opener for Liverpool was the 55th goal either scored or assisted by a teenager in the Premier League this season, the most in a campaign since 2006-07 (58).

Duo Key Premier League numbers for Enzo and Gravenberch Making his 118th Premier League appearance, Fernandez has raced to 18 goals (A14). In the ongoing season, he owns 9 Premier League goals (A3) from 34 matches. Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch scored his 6th Premier League goal. He made his 97th appearance. 5 of his goals have come this season itself from 34 matches. He also has three assists.