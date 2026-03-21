Liverpool suffer 10th Premier League defeat, Ekitike injured: Key stats

Liverpool 's hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League took a major hit as they suffered their 10th Premier League defeat of the season. The Reds were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Hugo Ekitike was forced off with an injury during the match. Liverpool had a chance of moving 4th, but missed the chance.

Match highlights Brighton beat Liverpool at Amex Stadium Danny Welbeck scored twice for Brighton, sandwiching Milos Kerkez's equalizer in between. The first goal came after a defensive lapse from Ibrahim Konate, who allowed Welbeck to head home at the back post. Liverpool equalized through Kerkez after Lewis Dunk's backward header was intercepted by the defender, who finished expertly. However, Brighton regained their lead when Jack Hinshelwood squared a cross for Welbeck to tap in his second goal of the game.

Goalkeeping heroics Giorgi Mamardashvili makes crucial saves for Liverpool Giorgi Mamardashvili, who replaced Alisson in goal, made crucial saves to keep Liverpool in the game. He denied efforts from Diego Gomez and Welbeck. However, Bart Verbruggen denied Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo as Liverpool succumbed to yet another defeat. The loss leaves Liverpool fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and just one ahead of Chelsea.

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Injury concerns Injury woes for the Reds Liverpool was already without injured stars Mo Salah and Alisson at the Amex Stadium. Ekitike's early collision with former Liverpool midfielder James Milner forced him off. The defeat marks a difficult period for Liverpool, who haven't lost this many league matches in a season since 2016. They are winless in their last three games, increasing pressure on manager Arne Slot as they look to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

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Records Liverpool join an unwanted record As per Opta, Liverpool are the 7th Premier League reigning champion to lose 10+ games in a season. Reigning Premier League champions to lose 10+ games in a season: Leeds United in 1992-93 (15) Blackburn Rovers in 1995-96 (13) Manchester United in 2013-14 (12) Chelsea in 2015-16 (12) Leicester City in 2016-17 (18) Chelsea in 2017-18 (10) Liverpool in 2025-26 (10)

Information Here is a look at the points table After 31 matches, the Reds have 49 points. Liverpool are now winless in three Premier League games (L2 D1). Brighton are placed 8th and own 43 points from 31 matches. It was Brighton's 11th win of the season (D10 L10).