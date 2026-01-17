Premier League, Liverpool see Burnley snatch draw at Anfield: Stats

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Anfield, missing an opportunity to gain crucial points in the Premier League 2025-26 season. Florian Wirtz put the Reds ahead in the first half, only for Marcus Edwards to equalize for the visitors in the second half. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, Liverpool failed to secure all three points against a struggling Burnley side.

Match highlights Szoboszlai's penalty miss and Wirtz's breakthrough Liverpool started the match on a strong note, with Dominik Szoboszlai hitting the bar from a penalty kick. However, it was Liverpool who took the lead in the first half through Wirtz's emphatic strike. The goal came after Liverpool had dominated possession but failed to capitalize on their chances, including Szoboszlai's missed penalty.

Second half Edwards equalizes for Burnley Burnley equalized in the second half with Edwards's superb finish past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. The goal came after Liverpool had dominated the game but failed to find a second goal despite pushing hard for a late winner. The draw extended Liverpool's unbeaten run to 12 games across all competitions, but it was also their fourth consecutive league draw.

Match stats Here are the match stats The Reds had 73% ball possession and an xG of 2.96 compared to Burnley's xG of 0.40. From 32 attempts, Arne Slot's men had 11 shots on target. Burnley had one shot on target from 7 attempts. Liverpool hit the woodwork once and created two big chances. They had a whopping 76 touches in the opposition box with Burnley managing only 15.

Information A look at the points table The draw means Liverpool are 4th in the standings with 36 points from 22 matches. This was their 6th draw of the season (W10 L6). On the other hand, Burnley remain 19th with 14 points. They recorded their 5th draw of the season.

Unbeaten run Liverpool are unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches Since a 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest back in November, Slot's men are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games. In these 10 games, the Reds have won four and drawn six, collecting 18 points from a possible 30. This was also Liverpool's 4th successive draw in the Premier League. In all competitions, the Reds are now 12 matches unbeaten.