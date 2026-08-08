Liverpool agree deal for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo on loan
What's the story
Liverpool FC have secured a surprising deal to sign Ronald Araujo from FC Barcelona on a season-long loan. The 27-year-old Uruguayan international, who recently extended his contract with Barcelona until 2031, will add depth to Liverpool's defense. The agreement also includes an option for Liverpool to buy Araujo at the end of the season for around £47.14 million (€55 million), as per Sky Sports News.
Transfer process
Araujo to undergo medical in UK
Araujo is expected to arrive in the UK on Sunday, where he will undergo a medical examination and finalize his temporary transfer to Liverpool.
The defender joined Barcelona B in 2018 before making his first-team debut a year later.
He has since become an integral part of the Catalan club's defense, racking up 213 appearances and scoring 14 goals.
143 of his appearances for the club have come in La Liga.
Player profile
Versatile defender to solve Liverpool's defensive issues
Primarily a central defender, Araujo can also play at right-back. This versatility makes him an ideal solution for Liverpool's injury problems in both positions.
Despite being one of Barcelona's captains after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's departure in January, Araujo only started 11 league matches last season due to an extended break from football in November 2025 as he recovered from depression.
Overall, he made 38 appearances last season across competitions, scoring four times.
Team challenges
Araujo will provide cover for Liverpool
Liverpool's manager Andoni Iraola has been struggling with a lack of defensive options for the new season.
The departure of Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid on a free transfer, along with injuries to Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni, had left Liverpool short at the back.
Araujo's signing will provide much-needed cover in the short term as he is expected to complete his medical examination on Sunday.
Information
Araujo has won these trophies with Barca
Araujo is a three-time La Liga winner in 2022-23, 2024-25 and 2025-26. He has also won the Copa del Rey twice in 2020-21 and 2024-25. Lastly, the player has bagged the Supercopa de Espana thrice in 2023, 2025 and 2026.
Twitter Post
Versatility will count!
🚨🔴 Understand Liverpool see Ronald Araujo as option not just for centre back position but also at right back when needed.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2026
Club very happy with the addition as they also feel Ronald’s motivation with new chapter ahead.
🎥➕ https://t.co/PY84PhtVjE pic.twitter.com/avYrtz5ZhM