Lockie Ferguson ruled out of remaining ODIs against India: Details
What's the story
New Zealand's fast-bowling woes continue as Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the last two ODIs against India. The pacer is yet to fully recover from a low-grade tear in his right calf, which he suffered during the T20I series. New Zealand Cricket confirmed Ferguson's unavailability for the remaining matches due to his incomplete recovery from the injury.
Player update
Tickner also unavailable; Kristian Clarke called up
Blair Tickner, who was replaced by Matt Fisher after being hit on the helmet during the Wellington ODI, has been cleared of concussion.
However, he will have to serve a seven-day stand-down period as per ICC's protocols. This means that he won't be available for the next two ODIs against India.
To cover for him, bowling all-rounder Kristian Clarke has been called up ahead of the third ODI in Hamilton.
Injury update
Henry to target return for 4th ODI
Matt Henry, who collided with Devon Conway before the series, has been advised to target a return for the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui.
He was cleared of concussion but had also suffered a low-grade tear in his right quadriceps during the second T20I.
Both Henry and Kyle Jamieson will now stay on for the fourth game as NZC confirmed two more players will be added to the squad for the final two matches.
Team composition
NZ squad for the 3rd and 4th ODIs
New Zealand squad for 3rd ODI: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young.
New Zealand squad for 4th ODI: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Will Young.