'Batting is concern': Sarfaraz Ahmed's admission amid Pakistan's Lord's struggles
What's the story
Pakistan's head coach, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has expressed deep concern over his team's persistent batting failures. The latest collapse saw Pakistan bowled out for just 110 runs in the second innings of the second Test, handing England a massive first-innings lead of 180 runs at Lord's. Sarfaraz lamented the lack of improvement in their batting performance across both Tests in this series. In the series opener, Pakistan were bowled out for 171 and 135 in Leeds.
Performance decline
No improvement in Pakistan's batting
Sarfaraz noted that Pakistan's batting has been a major concern, with no improvement seen in both Tests.
He said, "The batting is a concern. In both Tests we haven't batted well."
The coach acknowledged their attempts to find a combination that would strengthen the batting but, unfortunately, those efforts have not paid off this innings either.
Statistical decline
Batters urged to show more resilience
The statistics show a downward trend for Pakistan's batting.
In this series, every innings has seen them score fewer than the previous one while facing fewer balls.
After their bowlers kept them in the game, England took little time to dismiss Pakistan in the afternoon session of play.
Sarfaraz urged his batters to show more resilience at the crease and praised Azan Awais for his 46-run knock off 102 balls.
Technique focus
Spending time at the crease crucial, says Sarfaraz
Sarfaraz stressed the importance of spending time at the crease, especially in challenging conditions for batters.
He said, "The team keeps getting out in 30-odd overs. We're unable to spend time at the crease."
The coach also highlighted that if batters can get through the first 30-40 balls, it becomes easier later on, just like Azan did.
Cricket advocacy
Coach calls for more FC cricket for batters
Sarfaraz also advocated for batters to play as much first-class cricket as possible.
He said, "You must play domestic cricket. If you're not playing domestic cricket, that's on you. It will always help you."
Despite England's huge lead, Sarfaraz remained hopeful of salvaging the Test match by getting them out in the next 70-80 runs and chasing down a target around 300-350.