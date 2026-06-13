Jemimah Rodrigues opens up about pressure of India-Pakistan encounters

Championship goal

Visualization has become an important part of India's routine

Despite the pressure of the India-Pakistan clash, Rodrigues said that the Indian team is focused on winning its first Women's T20 World Cup title. She revealed that visualization has become an important part of their routine. "Lifting that trophy! This morning, we visualized it. We do that as a team," she said, adding it's a part of their process where they visualize together because they believe seeing something long enough leads to moving in that direction.