Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana could be a valuable addition to the LSG squad in IPL 2027.

Known for his unique bowling action and precise yorkers, Pathirana fits the bill of a quality fast bowler who can pick wickets during death overs.

His IPL experience and ability to handle pressure situations make him an ideal candidate for LSG's bowling unit alongside Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav.

Notably, Pathirana made a name for himself during his stint with Chennai Super Kings, taking 47 wickets in 32 matches and contributing to their title win in 2023 (ER: 8.68).