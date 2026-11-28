IPL 2027 auction: 3 players that LSG can target
What's the story
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction approaches on December 16, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are gearing up to bolster their squad. The franchise has the biggest remaining purse of all teams - ₹47.45 crore. But this financial cushion comes at a cost, as they have let go of key players like wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and senior pacer Mohammed Shami. Here we look at three players they can target at the upcoming auction.
#1
Matheesha Pathirana
Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana could be a valuable addition to the LSG squad in IPL 2027.
Known for his unique bowling action and precise yorkers, Pathirana fits the bill of a quality fast bowler who can pick wickets during death overs.
His IPL experience and ability to handle pressure situations make him an ideal candidate for LSG's bowling unit alongside Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav.
Notably, Pathirana made a name for himself during his stint with Chennai Super Kings, taking 47 wickets in 32 matches and contributing to their title win in 2023 (ER: 8.68).
#2
Virat Singh
Following Pant's exit, the Super Giants arguably have the weakest Indian batting core at the moment.
Middle-order batter Virat Singh is someone who can aid this department.
The Jharkhand left-hander scored 382 runs in 11 matches in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, striking at 169.77.
In 7 SMAT games this season, he owns 157 runs at 39.25 (50s: 1), as per Cricinfo.
Having previously been part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he also understands the demands of an IPL environment.
#3
Mayank Markande
As Digvesh Rathi blew hot and cold in IPL 2026, LSG also need to strengthen their spin-bowling unit.
Though Mayank Markande has endured a hard time in the last few IPL seasons, the leg-spinner's experience can be valuable for the Super Giants
Having played for different IPL franchises, Markande is well-versed with the drill of IPL.
As Markande is unlikely to be in great demand, LSG can buy him at a bargain.