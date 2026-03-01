Lungi Ngidi becomes SA's highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Stats

Milestone

Ngidi surpasses Shamsi

Ngidi, who has been on a roll of late, surpassed Shamsi in terms of T20I wickets for SA. The latter, who played his last T20I in 2024, has taken 89 wickets at 20.89. Ngidi became the first Proteas bowler to touch the 90-wicket mark in the format. He unlocked the achievement in his 63rd match. The Proteas pacer averages just under 21.