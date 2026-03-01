Lungi Ngidi becomes SA's highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Stats
By Parth Dhall
Mar 01, 2026 03:57 pm
What's the story
South African seamer Lungi Ngidi has added another feather to his cap. He is now South Africa's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The right-arm seamer reached the landmark in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter against Zimbabwe at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. With his first scalp of the match, Ngidi broke a tie with Tabraiz Shamsi.
Milestone
Ngidi surpasses Shamsi
Ngidi, who has been on a roll of late, surpassed Shamsi in terms of T20I wickets for SA. The latter, who played his last T20I in 2024, has taken 89 wickets at 20.89. Ngidi became the first Proteas bowler to touch the 90-wicket mark in the format. He unlocked the achievement in his 63rd match. The Proteas pacer averages just under 21.