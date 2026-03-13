Standing in just his second ODI, Sadaqat made 75 off just 46 balls

2nd ODI: Maaz Sadaqat shines with blistering 75 versus Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:26 pm Mar 13, 202604:26 pm

What's the story

Pakistan's young opening batter Maaz Sadaqat stole the show with a blistering performance in the second ODI against Bangladesh. The match, held in Dhaka, saw Bangladesh opting to bowl first in hopes of early movement troubling Pakistan's top order. However, Sadaqat had other plans as he took on the Bangladeshi bowlers with his aggressive batting style. Standing in just his second ODI, the 20-year-old sensation made 75 off just 46 balls. Here are further details.