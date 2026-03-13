2nd ODI: Maaz Sadaqat shines with blistering 75 versus Bangladesh
What's the story
Pakistan's young opening batter Maaz Sadaqat stole the show with a blistering performance in the second ODI against Bangladesh. The match, held in Dhaka, saw Bangladesh opting to bowl first in hopes of early movement troubling Pakistan's top order. However, Sadaqat had other plans as he took on the Bangladeshi bowlers with his aggressive batting style. Standing in just his second ODI, the 20-year-old sensation made 75 off just 46 balls. Here are further details.
Match impact
Sadaqat's aggressive batting style dominated the powerplay overs
Sadaqat's left-handed batting style proved to be a game-changer for Pakistan. He started off with some crisp boundaries, accelerating the pace of the innings. His aggressive approach helped Pakistan dominated the powerplay, putting them in a strong position at 85/0 at the end of 10 overs. The dasher went on to add 103 in 13 overs with fellow opener Sahibzada Farhan, who was out for 31.
Career
1,000 runs in List A crixket
Sadaqat's explosive innings came to an end after he scored a quickfire 75 off just 46 balls. His innings was laced with six fours and five sixes. Despite a disappointing ODI debut in the series opener, where he scored just 18, Sadaqat made a strong comeback in the second match. Sadaqat's latest efforts took him past 1,000 List A runs. He now owns 1,065 runs from 30 games at 38-plus (SR: 100-plus). The tally includes 10 50-plus scores (100s: 3).