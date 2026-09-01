US Open: Madison Keys advances to 2nd round, beats Korneeva

The rain, which started on Monday night, is expected to continue intermittently until mid-week.

This has led to the postponement of matches on all outer courts, with only Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium being able to host action due to their retractable roofs.

Among those who had to wait for their turn were 2nd seed Elena Rybakina, 12th seed Belinda Bencic, and 32nd seed Maria Sakkari.