Madrid Open 2026: Alexander Zverev emulates these legends 

Alexander Zverev has reached the semi-finals of the Madrid Open for the fourth time in his career. The two-time champion achieved this by defeating Flavio Cobolli in a straight-set (6-1, 6-4) victory on Thursday. According to ATP, Zverev became just the fourth man to reach the semi-finals at each of the first four Masters 1000 events of a season.

Path to semi-finals Zverev joins these legends Zverev, the third-ranked player (ATP Rankings), has become the fourth player ever to reach the semi-finals at each of the first four Masters 1000 events in a season. He joined legends Roger Federer (2006), Rafael Nadal (2010-2011), and Jannik Sinner (2026) in this exclusive club. Zverev lost the Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo semi-finals this year, each of those to Sinner.

Information Fourth player with this record According to Opta, Zverev has become the fourth player to reach more than 10 Masters 1000 semi-finals on clay (11), joining the likes of Nadal (37), Novak Djokovic (28), and Federer (19).

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Information Most wins by a German on clay As per Opta, Zverev now has the most tour-level wins by a German man on clay in the Open Era. With a 179-64 win-loss record, he broke a tie with Philipp Kohlschreiber (178-139).

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