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Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo named in England's squad for friendlies
Harry Maguire has made a return to the England national team

Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo named in England's squad for friendlies

By Rajdeep Saha
Mar 20, 2026
04:05 pm
What's the story

Harry Maguire has made a return to the England national team for their upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. The Manchester United defender was absent from head coach Thomas Tuchel's squads since he took over on January 1, 2025. Despite his absence, Maguire's club performances have been instrumental in United's improved Premier League form and Champions League qualification push. Besides Maguire, Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo has also been named.

Squad

35-man England squad named by Tuchel

Here is the England squad named by Tuchel. Goalkeepers: Henderson, Pickford, Ramsdale, Steele, Trafford. Defenders: Burn, Guehi, Hall, Konsa, Livramento, Maguire, O'Reilly, Quansah, Spence, Stones, Tomori. Midfielders: Anderson, Bellingham, Garner, Henderson, Mainoo, Palmer, Rice, Rogers, Wharton. Forwards: Bowen, Calvert-Lewin, Eze, Foden, Gordon, Kane, Madueke, Rashford, Saka, Solanke.

Information

Trent Alexander-Arnold ignored by Tuchel

There is no place in Tuchel's squad for Real Madrid full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Besides, Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott also didn't find a place. Chelsea's Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah, who were named in the previous squad, miss out through injury.

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