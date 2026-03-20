Harry Maguire has made a return to the England national team

Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo named in England's squad for friendlies

By Rajdeep Saha 04:05 pm Mar 20, 202604:05 pm

What's the story

Harry Maguire has made a return to the England national team for their upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. The Manchester United defender was absent from head coach Thomas Tuchel's squads since he took over on January 1, 2025. Despite his absence, Maguire's club performances have been instrumental in United's improved Premier League form and Champions League qualification push. Besides Maguire, Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo has also been named.