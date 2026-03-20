Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo named in England's squad for friendlies
What's the story
Harry Maguire has made a return to the England national team for their upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. The Manchester United defender was absent from head coach Thomas Tuchel's squads since he took over on January 1, 2025. Despite his absence, Maguire's club performances have been instrumental in United's improved Premier League form and Champions League qualification push. Besides Maguire, Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo has also been named.
Squad
35-man England squad named by Tuchel
Here is the England squad named by Tuchel. Goalkeepers: Henderson, Pickford, Ramsdale, Steele, Trafford. Defenders: Burn, Guehi, Hall, Konsa, Livramento, Maguire, O'Reilly, Quansah, Spence, Stones, Tomori. Midfielders: Anderson, Bellingham, Garner, Henderson, Mainoo, Palmer, Rice, Rogers, Wharton. Forwards: Bowen, Calvert-Lewin, Eze, Foden, Gordon, Kane, Madueke, Rashford, Saka, Solanke.
Information
Trent Alexander-Arnold ignored by Tuchel
There is no place in Tuchel's squad for Real Madrid full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Besides, Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott also didn't find a place. Chelsea's Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah, who were named in the previous squad, miss out through injury.