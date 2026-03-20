Maguire and Mainoo to be offered new Manchester United contracts

Manchester United are on the verge of finalizing new contracts with Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo. As per The Athletic, the negotiations have reached an advanced stage, with both players set to extend their stay at Old Trafford. The club is looking to finalize fresh terms with them as soon as possible. Maguire's current contract runs until the end of this season, while Mainoo is tied down until June 2027 with an option for a further year.

Contract details Mainoo set for a massive pay rise The proposed extension for Mainoo would see him stay at United until the summer of 2031, with a significantly improved salary. The 20-year-old midfielder had expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford on loan after falling out of favor under Ruben Amorim's management. But he has made a strong comeback under Michael Carrick and was recently recalled into England's senior squad.

Contract negotiations Maguire in line for a 1-year extension Maguire, who was a regular starter under Carrick, is also in line for a new contract. The club is finalizing a one-year extension with an option for another 12 months. Both players have started all nine of Carrick's matches so far as United continue to impress in the Premier League. They are currently third on the table and face Bournemouth next tonight in Matchweek 31.

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