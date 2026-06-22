Mahedi Hasan expresses disappointment over inconsistent opportunities in T20I team 

Disparity

Disparity in treatment of batters and bowlers

Mahedi also raised concerns over what he sees as a disparity in the treatment of batters and bowlers in Bangladesh's T20 setup. He said, "I have always faced difficulties, ever since my childhood, and now in international cricket as well, you know, maybe everyone knows, I don't play on a regular basis, you have noticed, a batter of this country gets a lot of opportunities but it is not the same case for a bowler." The all-rounder questioned why the top two T20 bowlers aren't given the same chances as their batting counterparts.