Malala Yousafzai launches sports initiative to empower women, girls

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has launched a new initiative called Recess, aimed at empowering women and girls through sports. The project was announced during her appearance at the Billie Jean King Power of Women's Sport Summit in London on Tuesday. "We were looking for an opportunity where we could bring in our expertise, our platform to benefit women's sports in general, just because of the lack of investments, lack of opportunities," she told CNN Sports.

Initiative details Focus on women's professional sports in established, emerging markets The Recess initiative is a multi-faceted approach that focuses on women's professional sports in both established and emerging markets. It also aims to increase the number of girls participating in sports worldwide. Yousafzai's husband, Asser Malik, emphasized the need for a different approach for women's sports to grow everywhere. "And obviously, Recess's approach is to treat them like a proper business and go in and prove that it's a great business case so that more capital comes in."

Investment focus NWSL, WNBA identified as leagues to invest in Yousafzai and Malik have identified the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) as two leagues they are looking to invest in. This decision is based on the "huge potential" for growth in these leagues and their ability to help test the economics and mission side of their work. The initiative is being supported by advisors like Billie Jean King and her wife-tennis legend Ilana Kloss, who believe in women's sports as a business opportunity.