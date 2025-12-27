Manchester City seal 6th successive Premier League win: Key stats

Manchester City continued their impressive run in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. The win, their eighth consecutive one in all competitons, was largely due to the brilliance of French winger Rayan Cherki. He not only assisted Tijjani Reijnders for City's first goal but also scored the late winner that took them to the top of the league table. Here are further details and stats.

Match highlights Cherki's contributions lead to City's victory Cherki's contributions were key in City's latest win. He assisted Reijnders for the opener, marking his fifth assist of the season. However, Nottingham Forest didn't go down without a fight and equalized through Omari Hutchinson. The match remained tense until Cherki scored from the edge of the area with just seven minutes remaining, sealing another victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

Streak extension City's winning streak continues in Premier League The win against Nottingham Forest extended Manchester City's winning streak to eight games across competitions, including six in the Premier League. The match was a testament to their title credentials as they continue to dominate the league. Cherki's late strike was the decisive moment of the game, further cementing his importance in Guardiola's squad and their pursuit of another league title.

Stats Here are the match stats Man City had 65.9% ball possession and an xG of 1.39. From 16 attempts, they had 5 shots on target. Forest had an xG of 0.59 and managed 2 shots on target from 7 attempts. Both sides created one big chance each. Guardiola's men had 32 touches in the opposition box. Forest managed 13 touches in the opposition box.

Information Man City go up; Forest remain 17th With this win, Man City have leapfrogged Arsenal to go top of the table. After 18 games this season, Guardiola's men own 13 wins (D1 L4). Forest have 18 points from 18 games. It was their 10th defeat of the campaign.