Manchester City seal 6th successive Premier League win: Key stats
What's the story
Manchester City continued their impressive run in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. The win, their eighth consecutive one in all competitons, was largely due to the brilliance of French winger Rayan Cherki. He not only assisted Tijjani Reijnders for City's first goal but also scored the late winner that took them to the top of the league table. Here are further details and stats.
Match highlights
Cherki's contributions lead to City's victory
Cherki's contributions were key in City's latest win. He assisted Reijnders for the opener, marking his fifth assist of the season. However, Nottingham Forest didn't go down without a fight and equalized through Omari Hutchinson. The match remained tense until Cherki scored from the edge of the area with just seven minutes remaining, sealing another victory for Pep Guardiola's side.
Streak extension
City's winning streak continues in Premier League
The win against Nottingham Forest extended Manchester City's winning streak to eight games across competitions, including six in the Premier League. The match was a testament to their title credentials as they continue to dominate the league. Cherki's late strike was the decisive moment of the game, further cementing his importance in Guardiola's squad and their pursuit of another league title.
Stats
Here are the match stats
Man City had 65.9% ball possession and an xG of 1.39. From 16 attempts, they had 5 shots on target. Forest had an xG of 0.59 and managed 2 shots on target from 7 attempts. Both sides created one big chance each. Guardiola's men had 32 touches in the opposition box. Forest managed 13 touches in the opposition box.
Information
Man City go up; Forest remain 17th
With this win, Man City have leapfrogged Arsenal to go top of the table. After 18 games this season, Guardiola's men own 13 wins (D1 L4). Forest have 18 points from 18 games. It was their 10th defeat of the campaign.
Cherki
Cherki shines for Man City: Decoding his stats
In 13 Premier League games this season, Cherki owns 2 goals and 7 assists. As per Squawka, Cherki now has 50 goal contributions across Europe's top five leagues in his career (16 goals, 34 assists). Versus Forest, Cherki had 7 touches in the opposition box. He won 5 duels won and clocked 4 shots. He also created 3 chances and made 2 successful take-ons. Cherki also had 2 shots on target.