Premier League 2026-27, Everton hold Manchester United 2-2: Key stats
What's the story
Former Arsenal player Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored a stoppage-time equalizer on his debut as hosts Everton came from behind twice to earn a point against Manchester United in the Premier League 2026-27 season. Maitland-Niles unleashed a powerful strike past Senne Lammens to deny United all three points. Everton deserve credit for their belief as they pegged back the visitors twice. Here are further details.
Information
United are 11th with 4 points from three matches
With this result in Matchweek 3, United are placed 11th. Notably, Michael Carrick's men have one win, a draw and one defeat. On the other hand, Everton are still unbeaten this season (W1 D2) with 5 points on board and are placed 8th.
Records
Contrasting records for the two teams
As per Opta, for just the second time in the last 50 years, United have conceded 2+ goals in each of their first three games of a league season, along with 2020-21.
Maitland-Niles is now the first player ever to score from outside the penalty area on their Premier League debut for Everton.
Mbeumo
Mbeumo scores his maiden Premier League goal against Everton
Bryan Mbeumo handed United the lead in the 46th minute after a goalless first half.
Former Brentford ace Mbeumo now has 55 Premier League goals from 172 matches.
12 of his Premier League goals have come in United colors, including 2 this season.
As per Opta, from his 22nd shot against them, Mbeumo scored against Everton in the Premier League for the first time.
MUFC
Key Premier League numbers for United's Mainoo, Shaw and Sesko
United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo made the assist for Mbeumo.
Making his 81st Premier League appearance, Mainoo now has 4 assists (G4).
United left-back Luke Shaw assisted striker Benjamin Sesko for United's 2nd goal in the 88th minute.
In 299 Premier League games, Shaw has 19 assists under his belt.
Sesko now owns 12 Premier League goals from 33 appearances since joining United last summer.
Information
Here are the match stats
Everton had 45.4 % ball possession and an xG of 1.01. United's xG was 0.72. From 18 attempts, Everton had six shots on target. United managed three shots on target from 14 attempts. United struck the woodwork once. Both sides created one big chance each.
Summary
Summary of the contest
After a cagey first half, Mbeumo opened the scoring for United just a minute into the second half with a stunning individual goal.
However, in the 83rd minute, Tyrique George leveled the score with a precise hit past Lammens.
Sesko, who came on as a substitute earlier, doubled their lead with a header in the 88th minute from Shaw's cross.
However, Everton saw Maitland-Niles strike in stoppage time with a brilliant 25-yard strike.