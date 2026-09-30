Manchester City face relegation threat over alleged financial breaches: Details
What's the story
Manchester City have been found guilty of financial misconduct in a major scandal that rocked English football. An independent commission appointed by the Premier League has concluded that the club breached financial rules 114 times between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons. The breaches were part of a "disguised funding scheme" that increased revenues and reduced costs by over £900 million.
Appeal process
Man City have 'irrefutable evidence' proving their innocence
In response to the commission's findings, Manchester City have said they have a "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence" proving their innocence.
The club has until October 2 to file an official notice of appeal with the Premier League.
If the Premier League's internal appeals process upholds the guilty verdict, legal experts expect City will take the matter to London's High Court.
Possible penalties
What are the possible sanctions for Man City?
The commission's ruling has established liability/guilt, but not the penalty itself.
A separate hearing is expected to be held in the coming weeks to determine punishments.
Potential sanctions include record-breaking points deductions, expulsion or demotion from the Premier League, stripping of past league titles, substantial fines and compensation claims, as well as transfer bans and squad restrictions.
Points penalty
What about the points deduction?
Given the systematic and intentional fraud over nine years involving over £900 million, sports lawyers expect a cumulative points deduction of between 30 and 80 points.
The penalty could be applied in the ongoing Premier League season or split across multiple future campaigns.
Prominent stakeholders have argued that expulsion from the top flight is the only logical outcome for the decade-long deceit.
Title stripping
What about Man City's stripped titles?
As per reports, the commission can also strip titles or declare those seasons void.
However, historical title stripping is complicated and unprecedented in modern English football.
Former players and managers from runner-up teams have expressed mixed views on whether titles should be awarded retroactively.
It is understood that rival Premier League clubs that suffered direct financial harm due to City's inflated squads are preparing civil claims under Premier League arbitration rules.
Charges
Man City found guilty of financial breaches
On September 25, Manchester City were found guilty of almost all charges related to financial breaches in the Premier League.
As per The Athletic, the club was charged after an investigation into alleged violations between 2009 and 2018.
An independent commission was appointed to adjudicate the charges, which came to light after German newspaper Der Spiegel leaked financial documents from City in November 2018.