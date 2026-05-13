Will Michael Carrick be handed the Manchester United job?

Manchester United 's senior executives are set to recommend Michael Carrick as the club's permanent head coach, The Athletic reported. The recommendation will be made to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club's minority shareholder. This comes after Carrick successfully led the Red Devils through a successful spell as caretaker head coach, securing qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League. Here are further details on the same.

Performance review Impressive stats under Carrick Carrick has been in charge of 15 Premier League matches since taking over, winning 10 and losing just two. Three games have been drawn. His leadership has taken the side from seventh to third in the Premier League table, securing a spot in the Champions League. Since Carrick's appointment on January 13, no other Premier League club has matched the points tally of 33 that United have achieved under his guidance.

Match highlights Key victories during Carrick's tenure Carrick's tenure as caretaker started on a high note with four consecutive wins, including over title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal. A seven-game unbeaten streak was broken in March, but crucial wins against Champions League rivals Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Liverpool ensured United's return to Europe's elite club competition.

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Management style Players back Carrick for full-time role Carrick has won praise for his work both on and off the pitch. He has made a positive impact behind the scenes and is lauded for his dedication to United's youth development program. His long-term approach to decision-making, including involvement in recruitment discussions, has been well received internally. A number of United players have publicly backed Carrick for the full-time role as manager.

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