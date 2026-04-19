Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United complete the double over Chelsea

Manchester United have taken a giant leap toward securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League . The Red Devils defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 33 of the Premier League 2025-26 season, thanks to Matheus Cunha's first-half goal. The defeat marked Chelsea's fourth consecutive loss in the Premier League. Meanwhile, United did the double over Chelsea this season. Here are further details and stats.

Goal drought Chelsea's goal drought continues Chelsea have been struggling to find the back of the net, having not scored since March 4. The team had three chances hit the woodwork during the match against United. Despite having more possession and shots on target, they couldn't convert their opportunities into goals. Estevao, who suffered his second hamstring injury in a month after just 16 minutes of play, was one of those who hit the woodwork for Chelsea.

Duo Fernandes shines as Cunha makes amends The match-winning goal for United came from Bruno Fernandes's assist, his 18th of the season in the league. Cunha scored with a first-time strike after receiving a cut-back from Fernandes. Earlier, Cunha missed a glorious chance to put United up after some good work at the right. Rather than shooting first time, he took a heavy touch and ended up fouling a Chelsea player to earn a yellow card. However, when presented another chance, he took the same.

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Fan reaction United fans celebrate rare league win at Stamford Bridge The victory was a reason for celebration among United fans, who witnessed their team secure only its second league win at Stamford Bridge since 2002. United fans were not as pleased with Alejandro Garnacho's first appearance against his old club and broke into a "we want our Chelsea back" chant. Mason Mount's introduction late in the game also drew jeers from the Chelsea faithful.

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Fernandes Fernandes records his 69th Premier League assist Fernandes is now involved in 26 Premier League goals this season. Besides 18 assists, he has 8 goals. He recorded his 69th Premier League assist (G70) in what was his 225th appearance. Overall, Fernandes has made 102 assists for United in all competitions from 322 appearances. As per Opta, Fernandes became the fourth player to reach 10 assists in Premier League away games in a season after Muzzy Izzet in 2003-04 (10), Cesc Fabregas in 2014-15 (11) and Mohamed Salah in 2024-25 (11).

Information Cunha is involved in 10 Premier League goals this season Making his 30th Premier League appearance this season, Cunha has now been involved in 10 goals (G8 A2). The former Wolves player recorded his 37th Premier League goal overall from 112 games.

Do you know? United beat Chelsea for the 2nd time this season The Red Devils completed the Premier League double over Chelsea for just the second time (also 2019-20). They had beaten Chelsea 2-1 earlier at Old Trafford this season under former manager Ruben Amorim.

Records Unwanted numbers for the Blues Chelsea have lost four Premier League games in a row without scoring a goal. They have shipped in 8 goals during this run. As per Squawka, Chelsea have lost their last four Premier League matches for only the second time this century. The did so previously in April-May 2023 under Frank Lampard.

Details A look at the points table and presenting match stats After 33 games, United are third with 58 points. They clocked their 16th win of the season. Their goal difference is +13. Chelsea are sixth and have gone 10 points behind United. From 33 games, Chelsea own 48 points. This was their 11th defeat of the season. They are above Brentford and Bournemouth on goal difference.