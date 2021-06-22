Manpreet to lead Indian hockey team at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics will be Manpreet Singh's third Olympic Games

India on Tuesday named incumbent Manpreet Singh as the skipper of the men's hockey team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics where he will have two deputies in defenders Birendra Lakra and Harmanpreet Singh. India had announced a 16-member team for the showpiece event last week but refrained from naming the team's leadership group. Here's more.

Quote

A proud moment for me: Manpreet

"I am humbled to have this opportunity of representing India at the Olympics for the third time, this time as team Captain. It is a very proud moment for me to be given this charge," Manpreet said in a statement issued by Hockey India.

Milestones

Manpreet has led India to several glorious wins

Over these past few years, we have developed a strong leadership group and have successfully overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and keep our minds and fitness focused toward doing well at the Olympics, it added. Under the midfielder's captaincy, the Indian team has achieved important milestones, including winning the Asia Cup in 2017, and Asian Champions Trophy in 2018.

Ranking

Team climbed to fourth spot in world ranking under Manpreet

India also reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar and performed exceedingly well in the FIH Hockey Pro League under Manpreet before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the schedule. This will be Manpreet's third Olympic Games. Under his leadership, the team has also improved its world ranking and currently stands on the No. 4 spot.

Leadership

Naming two vice-captains will strengthen our leadership: Chief Coach

Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "All three players have been an integral part of the team's leadership over these past couple of years and have shown a lot of maturity in guiding the youngsters during these challenging times." "Naming two vice-captains we believe will also strengthen our leadership and we are confident that together they will guide the team to success," he added.

Role

A knee injury had forced Birendra out of Rio Games

Birendra is a veteran defender who was also part of the London Olympic Games but missed out on the Rio Games owing to major knee surgery in 2016. But since his return to the squad, Birendra has only grown in his performance and has been resolute in his role in the team.

Other details

India will begin their Olympic campaign on July 24

Harmanpreet too has grown in his role as a drag-flicker and defender since his Senior India debut in 2015. In the absence of skipper Manpreet in 2019, Harmanpreet led the Indian team to a win at the FIH Olympic Test event in Tokyo. India will begin their Olympic campaign on July 24 when they take on New Zealand in their first Pool stage match.