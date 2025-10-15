Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca receives one-match touchline ban: Here's why

Chelsea 's head coach, Enzo Maresca, has been slapped with a one-match touchline ban and an £8,000 fine by the Football Association (FA). The punishment comes after his over-the-top celebrations during Chelsea's thrilling 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 7 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The FA said that Maresca had behaved inappropriately and/or used abusive or insulting words/behavior during the match.

Match incident Maresca's wild celebrations led to 2nd yellow card Maresca's wild celebrations after Chelsea's last-minute winner didn't impress referee Anthony Taylor, who showed him a second yellow card and sent him to the stands. The FA confirmed that Maresca had admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty. This means he will miss Chelsea's upcoming Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Ban details FA rules allow suspended managers to communicate with staff Despite his ban, FA rules permit a suspended manager to enter the dressing room before kick-off, at half-time, and after full-time. He can also communicate remotely with his coaching staff via phone, radio or runner during the match. This is Maresca's second touchline ban as Chelsea manager; he was previously banned in April 2025 for picking up a third yellow card of the season while celebrating Pedro Neto's last-minute winner at Fulham.

Post-match thoughts Maresca reflects on Chelsea's thrilling victory over Liverpool After the Liverpool game, Maresca took to Instagram to reflect on the bittersweet moment. He said, "Winning at the last moment was a beautiful joy for all of us." He added, "It was a shame not to be present at the final whistle to celebrate with our wonderful fans. Now, recovery energy and focus on what we can do better."