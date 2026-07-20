New Zealand's Mark Chapman gets past 1,000 ODI runs: Stats
What's the story
Team New Zealand won the fourth ODI against West Indies, which was a thrilling affair, by one wicket at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. The victory gave the Kiwis an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Mark Chapman and Mitchell Santner were the stars of this low-scoring thriller, with the former scoring a crucial 80 to power the Kiwis. During the course, Chapman also went past 1,000 ODI runs. Here are the key stats.
Knock
A match-winning knock from Chapman
Chasing 189 in the game, the Kiwis were dented with early dismissals.
Chapman, who came in at 6/2 in the third over, formed useful partnerships with Will Young and Tom Latham.
However, their dismissals left New Zealand in a precarious position at 77/4.
This prompted Chapman to switch from being cautious to aggressive.
He played some aggressive shots and put pressure back on the bowlers by scoring quickly with Michael Bracewell (34), changing the course of the run chase.
Though Chapman went down as the fifth, the Kiwis crossed the line thanks to Santner's 34*.
Stats
Fifth fifty in the format
Chapman smashed four fours and eight sixes en route to his 80 off 82 balls.
The southpaw has now raced to 1,046 runs across 36 ODI matches at an average of 37.35, as per Cricinfo.
His tally includes five fifties besides three ton. Chapman's strike rate is a brilliant 104.28.
178 of his runs have come across six games against WI at 29.66. He owns two fifties against them.
Information
Chapman has played for Hong Kong as well
Notably, Chapman made his international debut for Hong Kong in 2014. He went on to represent the nation in 19 T20Is and two ODIs before moving to NZ in 2018. The batter made 151 runs in his two ODIs for HK. The remaining 895 of his runs have come for the Kiwis.