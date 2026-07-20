New Zealand's Mark Chapman gets past 1,000 ODI runs: Stats 

Chasing 189 in the game, the Kiwis were dented with early dismissals.

Chapman, who came in at 6/2 in the third over, formed useful partnerships with Will Young and Tom Latham.

However, their dismissals left New Zealand in a precarious position at 77/4.

This prompted Chapman to switch from being cautious to aggressive.

He played some aggressive shots and put pressure back on the bowlers by scoring quickly with Michael Bracewell (34), changing the course of the run chase.

Though Chapman went down as the fifth, the Kiwis crossed the line thanks to Santner's 34*.