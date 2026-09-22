England's Mark Wood retires from international cricket: Details here
What's the story
Mark Wood, the fast bowler who played a pivotal role in England's 2019 ODI World Cup victory, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 36-year-old cricketer made his debut for England against New Zealand at Lord's in 2015 and went on to take 119 wickets in 38 Tests at an average of 30.79 (5W: 5). He also claimed 80 wickets in ODIs and 54 scalps in T20Is.
World Cup heroics
Wood's stellar World Cup performances
Wood was instrumental in England's 2019 ODI World Cup victory on home soil, taking 18 wickets at a blistering pace.
He also played a key role in the team's 2022 T20 World Cup triumph in Australia, claiming nine wickets across four matches.
His T20I career ended with an impressive tally of 54 wickets from 38 appearances at an economy rate of 8.45, making him England's sixth-highest wicket-taker in this format too.
Ashes impact
Memorable moments from Wood's Test career
Wood featured in as many as four Ashes series, with his first being in 2015 when he took the wicket that sealed England's series victory at Trent Bridge.
His return to Test cricket in 2023 was also memorable as his fiery spell at Headingley helped England come back from 2-0 down to draw the series 2-2.
However, a string of injuries had limited his availability over the past year.
Information
Wood last played for England in late 2025
Wood last played for England in the Perth Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series. He was ruled out of the following games due to an injury. His last ODI and T20I appearances also came in 2025. Wood claimed 80 wickets across 70 ODIs at 40.82.
Retirement announcement
A look at his statement
"I've made the decision to retire from international cricket. Although this may not come as a surprise, given the past year, it just feels like a natural time at the end of my contract," Wood said in an official statement.
He added that playing for England had been his greatest honor and a dream come true.
England Men's Managing Director Rob Key also praised Wood's impact on major series and tournaments throughout his career.