Marnus Labuschagne named Australia's One-Day domestic Player of the Year

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has been awarded the title of Australia's One-Day domestic Player of the Year. The recognition comes after an exceptional season with Queensland, where he scored four centuries. In just six innings, Labuschagne smashed 468 runs at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 96.49. This includes centuries against both finalists, Tasmania and New South Wales (NSW).

Performance details Fourth batter with this feat Labuschagne scored two more tons against Victoria and South Australia, taking his total to four for the season. According to ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne is only the fourth player to score four hundreds in a One-Day season after Phil Jaques, Brad Hodge, and Daniel Hughes. Labuschagne's remarkable performance also included bowling returns of 2/26 in the match against NSW.

Competition Final standings for the award Labuschagne topped the voting with 20 votes, narrowly beating NSW batter Kurtis Patterson, who scored three tons and two half-centuries in seven innings. Patterson finished second with 19 votes. Tasmania's Beau Webster came third with 12 votes, while his teammate Tim Ward and Western Australia wicketkeeper-batter Joel Curtis were tied for fourth place on 10 votes each.

Advertisement