Marnus Labuschagne gets to 12,500 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats 

Australian batting star Marnus Labuschagne has reached the milestone of 12,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He went to the landmark with his first run in the second innings of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Labuschagne went on to play a 48-run knock before falling to Ben Stokes. Here are his stats.

Knock A fine hand from Labuschagne Responding to England's first innings score of 384/10, Australia were at 57/1 when Labuschagne joined opener Travis Head in the middle. The duo frustrated the opposition bowlers with a brisk 105-run stand off just 112 balls. Labuschagne also batted with great intent before falling to Stokes in the final 30 minutes of Day 2.

Stats Here are his FC stats Labuschagne slammed seven fours en route to his 68-ball 48. Playing his 175th FC game, the star batter now has 12,547 runs at an average of 44-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 34 centuries and 63 fifties with 215 being his best score. Notably, Labuschagne earned his maiden Test cap in October 2018, nearly four years after his maiden FC appearance.