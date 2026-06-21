Matt Henry scripts records with 10-fer at The Oval: Stats

Landmarks

Henry reaches these landmarks

Henry's 11/109 are now his best returns in a Test. This was his maiden 10-wicket haul in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm seamer extended his fifer tally to eight. During the Test, Henry also raced to 150 Test wickets. In 35 games, the Kiwi seamer now has 152 wickets at an average of 26.04. His career-best figures are 7/23.