Matt Henry scripts records with 10-fer at The Oval: Stats
What's the story
Matt Henry's six-wicket haul powered New Zealand to a 253-run win over England in the 2nd Test at The Oval. Henry took 6/29 as the Black Caps successfully defended 462 on the final day. The Kiwi seamer also stole the show in the first innings, taking 5/80. Henry recorded his career-best match haul in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.
Match
How the match panned out
Being invited to bat, NZ were in a spot of bother at 280/7. However, Glenn Phillips' ton propelled them to 391. In response, England perished for 291, with Henry taking a fifer. Henry Nicholls's century helped NZ post 362 in the second innings. Despite facing early setbacks, England were 137/3, chasing 463. However, NZ aced the final session on Day 4.
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Henry runs riot on Day 5
England (182/5) entered the fifth day, requiring 281 runs to win. A spirited Henry dismissed Joe Root (77) in the final day's third over. He also knocked over Jofra Archer, reducing England to 188/7. In his very next over, Henry dismissed Fisher and Josh Tongue to complete his 10-fer. He finally sealed the match for NZ, uprooting Jordan Cox. England perished for 209.
Landmarks
Henry reaches these landmarks
Henry's 11/109 are now his best returns in a Test. This was his maiden 10-wicket haul in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm seamer extended his fifer tally to eight. During the Test, Henry also raced to 150 Test wickets. In 35 games, the Kiwi seamer now has 152 wickets at an average of 26.04. His career-best figures are 7/23.
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Henry enters elite club
According to ESPNcricinfo, Henry is the first bowler since Shane Warne in the 2005 Ashes to take a 10-wicket match haul at The Oval. He is also the first seamer since Devon Malcolm in 1994 to do so.