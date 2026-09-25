Matthew Breetzke equals this ODI record of Navjot Singh Sidhu

Breetzke made his ODI debut for South Africa in February 2025 against New Zealand.

In his short career, he has batted 14 times in ODIs, scoring two centuries and six fifties.

He has crossed the 50-run mark eight times in these innings.

His eight scores of over 50 are now joint-most in the first 14 ODI innings, a record he shares with Sidhu who also scored at least 50 runs eight times in his first 14 ODI innings after making his debut for India in October 1987.