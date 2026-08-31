County Championship: Mayank Agarwal signs short-term deal with Durham
What's the story
Seasoned Indian batter Mayank Agarwal has signed a short-term deal with Durham. He will be available for the last four matches of this season's County Championship. The move comes as a major boost for Durham, especially with David Bedingham returning to South Africa ahead of their international red-ball summer. Head Coach Ryan Campbell expressed his delight at Agarwal's signing, calling him a "high-class international cricketer."
Cricket journey
Agarwal has played 21 matches for India
Agarwal, who has scored two double-centuries in Test cricket, has played 21 matches for India in the red-ball format.
He has also played five ODIs but hasn't represented the national team for over four years now.
However, he still plays First-Class cricket for his domestic side Karnataka.
Last year, Agarwal had signed with Yorkshire for his first county stint and played three games before scoring a stunning 175 against Durham.
Anticipation
Campbell delighted to have Agarwal on board
Campbell said he was delighted to have Agarwal join the team for their County Championship run.
He stressed the importance of recruiting a high-class international cricketer for the remainder of the season.
"Mayank is a hugely talented batter who has a superb first-class record," Campbell said, adding that they look forward to his contribution as they aim to secure their return to Division One of the County Championship.
Stats
Nearly 9,000 runs in FC cricket
The 35-year-old Agarwal boasts 8,929 FC runs across 124 games at an average of 43.98, as per Cricinfo.
The tally also includes 21 tons and 48 fifties, with his best score being a stunning 304*.
1,488 of his FC runs have come for India in Tests at 41.33 (100s: 4, 50s: 6).
Information
His performance in 2025-26 Ranji season
Agarwal recorded six 50-plus scores across 10 games (16 innings) in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. He hammered two tons, including one in the final against Jammu and Kashmir in Hubli. The veteran finished the season with 678 runs.