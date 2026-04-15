LSG's Mayank Yadav fully fit, ready to play: Tom Moody

Lucknow Super Giants could be bolstered by the return of their star pacer Mayank Yadav in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. LSG's team director, Tom Moody , has confirmed that Mayank has regained full fitness after a long injury layoff. The pacer, who clocks speeds of over 150kph, last played an IPL match on May 4, 2025.

Development Moody confirms development Speaking ahead of the RCB game, Moody confirmed that Mayank is ready to play now. He said, "With regards to Mayank, he's also ready to go. He didn't jump into our thought processes early in the tournament purely because he was still a little bit underdone, just the bowling and the loads that any bowler needs to feel comfortable." Moody also praised the efforts of LSG's medical team in rehabilitating Mayank and fellow pacer Mohsin Khan from their long-term injuries.

Past performance Poor outing in previous IPL season In the previous IPL season, Mayank played just two matches, with his last appearance coming against Punjab Kings on May 4. He had a disappointing outing in that match, conceding 60 runs. His pace also dipped as he bowled a lot of cutters and operated around the 135-140kph mark, which is well below his usual high-speed standards. Since making his debut in 2024, Mayak has played only six matches due to perpetual injuries. He owns nine wickets at 20.55.

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Information Mayank's distinction According to ESPNcricinfo, Mayank became the first player to win two player-of-the-match awards in their first two IPL games. In the game against RCB, he bowled at 156.7 kph, the fastest ball of IPL 2024.

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