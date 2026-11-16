Sachin Tendulkar's 'Batography' unveiled at MCA museum: All we know
What's the story
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has launched a special exhibition, 'Batography,' at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum. The exhibit is dedicated to the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and showcases 25 bats that represent his remarkable cricketing journey from 1978 to 2013. Along with these bats, some headgear and clothing from his personal collection are also on display.
Exhibition details
The journey of Tendulkar's career
The 'Batography' exhibit was inaugurated by Tendulkar himself, along with Ajinkya Naik, the President of the MCA.
The collection starts with a Kashmir willow bat given to him by his elder sister Savita in 1978 when he was just five years old.
It ends with the bat he used in his last Test innings in November 2013 at Wankhede Stadium.
Milestone moments
Notable bats from landmark moments
The 'Batography' exhibit also features some of Tendulkar's most memorable bats.
These include the one he used to score his maiden Test century at Manchester in 1990 when he was just 17, and the bat gifted to him by Sir Donald Bradman in 1998.
Other notable pieces are from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003, where he was Player of the Tournament, and his 100th international century against Bangladesh on March 16, 2012.
Additional artifacts
Other memorabilia on display
Along with the bats, the 'Batography' exhibit also has a range of memorabilia that highlights key moments from Tendulkar's career.
These include his first helmet, Mumbai Ranji Trophy jersey, India jersey and helmet from his 200th and final Test match, as well as a sheet of paper he referred to during his farewell speech at Wankhede Stadium.
Tribute event
Tendulkar and Naik's thoughts on the exhibit
Speaking at the unveiling, Tendulkar said, "For 24 years, my life revolved around 22 yards, and through that journey, my bats were the one constant."
"They always felt like an extension of my arms, each bringing back memories of a particular phase, a dressing room, a pitch or the roar of a crowd. From picking up my first bat in 1978, the one my sister brought back from Kashmir, to the one I picked for my last international innings here at Wankhede, the journey holds memories that I share with all the people who lived those with me."
Twitter Post
How MCA honored Tendulkar
A tribute to the Master Blaster! 🏏— Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) November 16, 2026
MCA unveiled a special section dedicated to Sachin Tendulkar at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, featuring ‘Batography’ — 25 bats celebrating his iconic journey.#MCA #Mumbai #Cricket #MCAMuseum pic.twitter.com/zJm80tJDbI
Career
GOAT!
Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have graced the sport.
Hailed as the "God of Cricket", Tendulkar redefined the art of batting in the 1990s with his immaculate strokeplay.
In an illustrious career that spanned over two decades, the veteran batter went on to break several records.
He is the highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs.