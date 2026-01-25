Australian Open, Learner Tien stuns Daniil Medvedev in R16: Stats

American tennis player Learner Tien has created history by defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets at the Australian Open . The match on Sunday lasted just 1 hour and 42 minutes, with Tien winning 6-4, 6-0, 6-3. The victory not only secures his place in the quarter-finals but also makes him the youngest American since Andy Roddick in 2001 to reach a men's singles Grand Slam quarter-final.

Milestone Tien's historic achievement at Melbourne Park At just 20 years old, Tien has become the youngest men's singles quarterfinalist at Melbourne Park since Nick Kyrgios in 2015. The win comes after a stellar 2025 season where he won the ATP Next Gen title. "It feels amazing. I mean, so special to do it, especially here," said Tien after his victory over Medvedev. Tien expressed his gratitude for the crowd support at Melbourne Park, saying, "It is always so special for me to come back and play here. Every year since I have been coming here, the crowd support has been amazing."

H2H Tien goes 3-1 against Medvedev in terms of H2H The loss comes as a major upset for former world No. 1 Medvedev, who was also knocked out by Tien last year in a five-set thriller. This time around, the 11th seed was unable to match Tien's intensity. Despite needing treatment for a nosebleed during the match, Tien dominated with his aggressive play. This was the 4th time the two players met on the ATP Tour. Tien now owns a 3-1 win-loss record over Medvedev.

Do you know? An unwanted record for Medvedev As per Opta, at his 451st played in Grand Slam events, Medvedev went on to lose his first career set in a Major with a 6-0 scoreline.

Match stats Here are the match stats Tien doled out 5 aces compared to Medvedev's six. The latter went on to commit six double faults with Tien committing one. In terms of winners, Tien clocked 33 with Medvedev managing only 15. Medvedev also made 30 unforced errors compared to Tien's 16. Tien converted 7/10 break points.