Australian cricketer Megan Schutt suspended for two matches: Here's why

The suspension applies to all international and domestic cricket, whichever comes first.

This means Schutt will miss the third and final Women's T20I against New Zealand on October 22 and Adelaide Strikers' WBBL 2026 season opener against Melbourne Stars on October 31.

"We will continue to provide appropriate support to Megan and reinforce the standards and responsibilities expected of everyone representing our game," Cricket Australia added in its statement.