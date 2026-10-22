Australian cricketer Megan Schutt suspended for two matches: Here's why
What's the story
Australian cricketer Megan Schutt has been suspended for two matches for violating the Sports Science and Sports Medicine guidelines. The breach involved prescription medication, Cricket Australia confirmed in an official statement. However, it clarified that this was a one-time incident, which happened while she was out of competition and wasn't intended to enhance her performance. Here are further details.
Impact
Details of the suspension
The suspension applies to all international and domestic cricket, whichever comes first.
This means Schutt will miss the third and final Women's T20I against New Zealand on October 22 and Adelaide Strikers' WBBL 2026 season opener against Melbourne Stars on October 31.
"We will continue to provide appropriate support to Megan and reinforce the standards and responsibilities expected of everyone representing our game," Cricket Australia added in its statement.
Apology
Schutt accepts penalty
Schutt has accepted the penalty and apologized for not meeting the expected standards.
"I'm sorry for the attention this has caused and appreciate the support I've received," she said in her statement.
The 33-year-old also acknowledged her responsibility to adhere to Sports Science and Sports Medicine guidelines, which players are regularly educated on, saying she should have followed these guidelines.
Information
Australia Women's mainstay seamer
Schutt has been Australia's mainstay pacer since her debut in 2012. The right-arm seamer is their highest wicket-taker in WT20I. She owns 152 wickets from 126 WT20Is at an average of 17.84. She also has 158 wickets in 114 WODIs at 23.07.