Australia's Megan Schutt set to hang up her boots? Details

Star Australian speedster Megan Schutt has announced that the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales will be her last major ICC tournament. The 33-year-old reflected on her illustrious career, speaking to AAP. However, she hasn't decided on her retirement yet. Over the years, the Australian established herself as one of the greatest fast bowlers in women's cricket history, taking over 300 wickets across formats.

Statement What Schutt said on potential retirement While Schutt hasn't set a specific timeline for her retirement from cricket, she admitted that the frequency of World Cups and other events makes it difficult to avoid making decisions about her future in the sport. "I don't see myself getting to another ICC tournament, that's for sure. I've had my time and it's about letting that next generation take over," she told AAP. Australia will enter the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in pursuit of a record-extending seventh title.

Competitive spirit Losses have stung, says Schutt Reflecting on Australia's recent semi-final exits at ICC events, Schutt admitted the losses have stung. The 33-year-old said these setbacks have only fueled her desire to help younger players taste World Cup success. "I'm competitive in everything I do, which is a good and a bad thing, the last two have stung and, after being part of a lot of success, it stings even more." Australia will face South Africa in their WT20 WC opener on June 13 in Manchester.

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