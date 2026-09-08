Mehidy Hasan Miraz set to make his CPL debut: Details
What's the story
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is set to make his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) debut after being signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors. He will replace Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, who is leaving the tournament to join his national team for a T20I series against India. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, meanwhile, will replace Rahmanullah Gurbaz at Amazon Warriors.
Player contribution
Nabi's all-round contributions to Amazon Warriors
Nabi has been instrumental in the Amazon Warriors's success in the Global Super League (GSL) and CPL.
The team has won 10 out of 11 matches in both tournaments.
Nabi is also the highest wicket-taker among spinners in this year's CPL, with 12 wickets at an economy rate of less than six.
He achieved this feat in just six innings, including a four-wicket haul against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday.
Captain's words
Imran Tahir on Nabi's contributions
Amazon Warriors's captain Imran Tahir praised Nabi's all-round contributions to the team.
"He's been an absolute legend," Tahir said after their win against Patriots.
"He's one of the best offspinners in world cricket at the moment and that's the reason we got him."
He added that they would miss Nabi for his batting skills, slip fielding prowess, and knowledge sharing with other players on the team.
Player updates
Gurbaz's stats and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's availability
Gurbaz has also been a key player for Amazon Warriors this season, scoring 93 runs in two innings.
He scored 54 off 35 balls against Jamaica Kingsmen and 39 off 25 balls against Patriots.
Meanwhile, Mehidy isn't part of Bangladesh's T20I squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan and will be available for the rest of CPL season.
He had a taste of CPL back in 2017 when he was signed by Trinbago Knight Riders as a replacement player but hasn't played any matches yet.
Stats
A look at Mehidy's T20 stats
The 28-year-old Mehidy has played 176 T20 matches so far, scoring 2,320 runs at a strike rate of 116.75 while picking up 118 wickets at an economy of 7.68. Haris, meanwhile, has scored 3,374 runs in the format at 22.05. His strike rate is a healthy 145.49.
Team change
Kemol Savory replaces Ackeem Auguste for St Lucia Kings
Meanwhile, St Lucia Kings have signed Kemol Savory as a replacement player.
The 29-year-old is uncapped in CPL and will replace Ackeem Auguste, who has been ruled out for medical reasons.
"Ackeem's health and well-being remain the team's priority," Kings said in a media release.
"The St Lucia Kings wish Ackeem a full and speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back when he is medically cleared to return."