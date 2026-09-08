Mehidy Hasan Miraz set to make his CPL debut: Details 

Nabi has been instrumental in the Amazon Warriors's success in the Global Super League (GSL) and CPL.

The team has won 10 out of 11 matches in both tournaments.

Nabi is also the highest wicket-taker among spinners in this year's CPL, with 12 wickets at an economy rate of less than six.

He achieved this feat in just six innings, including a four-wicket haul against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday.