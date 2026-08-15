Mehidy Hasan Miraz slams his maiden Test fifty versus Australia
What's the story
Mehidy Hasan Miraz's brilliant 65 helped Bangladesh reach a commanding position at lunch on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia. Riding on his brilliance, the visitors posted a strong total of 426/10, responding to Australia's first innings score of 198/10. Mehidy recorded a couple of 40-plus stands alongside tail-enders in the morning session, further solidifying Bangladesh's dominance in the match.
Knock
A fine hand from Mehidy
Bangladesh started the day at 351 for six, having been put in a strong position by Tanzid Hasan's century (101), Najmul Hossain Shanto's 84, and Mominul Haque's 49.
Mehidy, who was unbeaten on 32 at stumps on Day 2, operated brilliantly with the lower-order batters as the visitors went past the 400-run mark.
He added 46 runs each with Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud before going down as the ninth batter.
Stats
10th Test fifty for Mehidy
Mehidy smoked five fours and a six during his 154-ball 65.
With his latest fifty, the all-rounder has raced to 2,296 runs in 59 Tests at an average of 24.16, as per Cricinfo.
Besides scoring 10 fifties in this format, he has also slammed a couple of tons.
134 of his runs have come across five innings versus Australia at 33.50. This was his maiden fifty against them.
Information
Over 200 wickets with the ball
Mehidy, who bowled four wicket-less overs in Australia's first innings, also owns 219 wickets in the format at an average of 32.25. He has 14 five-wicket hauls besides three 10-wicket match hauls.