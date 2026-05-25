IPL 2026: How Mumbai Indians fared at Wankhede Stadium
What's the story
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) were among the first sides to be knocked out of the IPL 2026 playoff race. After winning their opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, MI's campaign went south. From untimely injuries to out-of-form players, the Hardik Pandya-led side saw it all. Notably, MI won only two of their seven games at Wankhede Stadium, their home venue, this season.
Record
MI in home games (IPL 2026)
MI finished ninth in IPL 2026, losing 10 of their 14 games. They won five of their designated seven home matches (at Wankhede Stadium). In their season opener, MI beat Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. This marked MI's first win in their season opener since 2012. MI's only other win at home came against Lucknow Super Giants after over a month.
Information
Another low for MI
According to Cricbuzz, two wins at Wankhede Stadium are MI's fewest in a season where they played all their home games here. During the season, they lost four successive matches on this ground.
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MI's overall record at Wankhede Stadium
According to ESPNcricinfo, MI have played a total of 99 IPL games at Wankhede Stadium. They have won 58 and lost 40 of them. One match was decided through the Super Over.