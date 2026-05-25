MI won only two of their seven games at Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2026: How Mumbai Indians fared at Wankhede Stadium

By Parth Dhall 11:42 pm May 25, 202611:42 pm

What's the story

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) were among the first sides to be knocked out of the IPL 2026 playoff race. After winning their opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, MI's campaign went south. From untimely injuries to out-of-form players, the Hardik Pandya-led side saw it all. Notably, MI won only two of their seven games at Wankhede Stadium, their home venue, this season.