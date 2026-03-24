Jannik Sinner takes consecutive-set winning streak to 26 (Masters 1000)

Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner set records after beating Corentin Moutet in the 2026 Miami Open Round of 32. Sinner claimed a dominant 6-1, 6-4 win to extend his winning streak at ATP Masters 10000 events to an unprecedented 26 consecutive sets. He surpassed Novak Djokovic , who won 24 such sets. Notably, Sinner is now unbeaten in 13 Masters 1000 matches.

Context Why does this story matter? Sinner has won his last 26 sets at Masters 1000 events, a streak that started in 2025 (Paris Round 2). The Italian star won the 2025 Paris Masters without dropping a set. He repeated this feat at the BNP Paribas Open this year. Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are the only other players to have 20 such sets, making Sinner's record incredible.

Titles All hard-court Big Titles Earlier this month, Sinner set the record of winning all Big Titles on hard courts. He joined the elite club, comprising legends Roger Federer and Djokovic, after winning the Indian Wells Masters. Sinner now has a total of six Masters 1000 titles, including those in Miami, Toronto, Cincinnati, Shanghai, Paris, and Indian Wells. Also lifting trophies at the Australian Open, the US Open, and ATP Finals, Sinner has now won all hard-court Big Titles.

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