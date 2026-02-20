'He's aware': Mike Hesson talks about Babar Azam's strike rate

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson spoke about Babar Azam 's low strike rate ahead of their first Super Eight match against New Zealand. Hesson said that Babar knows his role in the team and is aware of his performance during World Cups. He also explained why Babar was not sent to bat at his usual position against Namibia.

Coach's perspective Hesson on Babar's role "Look, it's the role the team requires, and Babar is well aware of that. I think he's well aware his strike rate in the powerplay in World Cups is less than 100," said Hesson in a pre-match presser on Friday. He added that they see Babar as a valuable player in middle-order situations. The coach emphasized that they brought him back for a specific role after Asia Cup to provide stability during tough times.

Information Babar's strike rate is 155.78 in ongoing T20 World Cup From 143 matches (135 innings), Babar boasts 4,571 runs at 39.06. He owns three tons and 39 fifties. In the 2026 T20 World Cup, the right-handed batter has amassed 66 runs from three innings at 22. His strike rate is a dismal 115.78.

Tactical shift On dropping Afridi and demoting Babar Against Namibia, Pakistan made two major decisions: dropping Shaheen Shah Afridi and demoting Babar Azam from his usual spot. Addressing these changes, Hesson said they were based on roles rather than a paradigm shift after the defeat against India. He explained that Salman Mirza was picked over Shaheen Afridi for his impressive performance.

