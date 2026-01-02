AC Milan sign West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug on loan
What's the story
AC Milan have signed West Ham United's forward Niclas Fullkrug on loan until the end of the season. The deal also includes an option to make the transfer permanent. Fullkrug, who joined West Ham in a £27 million deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2024, struggled with form and fitness during his time in London. He managed to score only three goals in 29 appearances for the club. Here's more.
Departure message
Fullkrug expresses gratitude to West Ham fans
Following his departure, Fullkrug took to Instagram to express his gratitude toward West Ham fans. "The past one and a half years didn't go as I - and surely you all - had imagined," he wrote. He thanked the supporters for their unwavering support during tough times and expressed appreciation for the special people he met at WHU, as well as the relationships he built there.
New beginnings
Fullkrug's new journey with AC Milan
Fullkrug arrived in northern Italy last week and has already started training with his new teammates. The move comes at a time when AC Milan are second in Serie A, just a point behind their rivals Inter. Meanwhile, West Ham find themselves in the relegation zone of the Premier League, four points adrift from safety.
Move
Fullkrug had a superb 2023-24 season
Fullkrug was the Bundesliga's joint-top scorer in 2022-23 with 16 goals alongside Christopher Nkunku as he made a switch from Bremen to Dortmund in a deal reportedly worth £12.6m. He had a decent season for BVB, who decided to cash in. Fullkrug hit 15 goals for Dortmund from 43 games in the 2023-24 season. 12 of his goals came in the Bundesliga from 29 matches. Before joining BVB, he played 3 games for Bremen in 2023-24, scoring once.