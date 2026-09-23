Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins maiden Asian Games medal

North Korea's Ri Song Gum won the gold medal in this category with a total lift of 215kg, which also set a new Asian Games record.

Indonesia's Wijayana Luluk Diana Tri secured the bronze medal with a total lift of 191kg.

Chanu had narrowly missed out on a medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, finishing fourth after an injury prevented her from completing her final clean and jerk attempt.