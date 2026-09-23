Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins maiden Asian Games medal
What's the story
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won her first-ever Asian Games medal, a silver, at the ongoing 2026 edition in Aichi-Nagoya / Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center. The 30-year-old athlete achieved this feat by lifting a total of 198kg in the women's 49kg category. She lifted an impressive 87kg in the snatch and managed to lift another 111kg in the clean and jerk event.
Competition details
Gold for North Korea's Ri Song Gum
North Korea's Ri Song Gum won the gold medal in this category with a total lift of 215kg, which also set a new Asian Games record.
Indonesia's Wijayana Luluk Diana Tri secured the bronze medal with a total lift of 191kg.
Chanu had narrowly missed out on a medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, finishing fourth after an injury prevented her from completing her final clean and jerk attempt.
Career highlights
Other notable achievements of Chanu
Chanu is a three-time Commonwealth Games champion, having won gold in 2018, 2022, and 2026. She also bagged a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
On April 17, 2021, she set a world record in the clean and jerk in the women's 49kg category with a lift of 119kg at the Asian Weightlifting Championships.
Awards and achievements
Chanu's medal record
The Government of India honored Chanu with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, and the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honor, in 2018.
She has also won gold at the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships and two silver medals at the World Championships.
Her medal record includes a silver at Asian Games 2026 (49kg), Commonwealth Games 2026 (48kg), World Championships 2025 (48kg), Commonwealth Games 2022 (49kg), World Championships 2022 (49kg), Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (49kg).