Mirra Andreeva wins WTA Finals, becomes world No. 2
What's the story
Russian tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva has clinched the WTA Finals title without losing a single set. The victory comes after an incredible season where she also won her first Grand Slam title. The 19-year-old defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday. With this win, Andreeva has secured her highest-ever ranking at No. 2 in the world rankings, just behind Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.
Achievements
Andreeva drives away in a Mercedes-Benz convertible
Along with her career-high ranking, Andreeva also bagged a whopping $3.37 million prize money and a one-of-a-kind ultraviolet purple Mercedes-Benz convertible.
The young tennis star was ecstatic to see the car being driven onto the court after her victory.
"This is an amazing motivation for me to get my driver's license as fast as I can," she said, adding that if not, she'd have five people on her team to drive her around.
Legacy
Andreeva joins legends' company
With her flawless performance at the WTA Finals, Andreeva has become the 11th player in history to win this prestigious tournament without dropping a set.
She now joins legends like Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, and Serena Williams in this exclusive club.
"I'm super privileged to put my name in that group," she said after her victory over Svitolina.
Gratitude
I want to thank myself: Andreeva
After her victory, Andreeva wore a jacket emblazoned with "I want to thank myself" written across the front. She then thanked herself for all the hard work she had put in throughout the year.
"I want to thank myself for always doing the hard work, for never quitting, for always believing in myself," she said.
The nearly two-hour-long match against Svitolina featured nine breaks of serve over 21 games.
Respect
Svitolina didn't mention Andreeva in her post-match comments
Svitolina, who was playing her first final since 2019, didn't mention Andreeva in her post-match comments. However, the young Russian congratulated Svitolina for an "amazing" season and wished her luck for the next one.
"You're an amazing mom to come back and do this. It's super hard," Andreeva said later.
In doubles, Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend beat Italian duo Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3 to win their sixth title of the year.
Feats
Andreeva accomplishes these feats
As per Opta, Andreeva became just the third player in the event's history to win the WTA Finals in her maiden appearance without conceding a set en route.
The 19-year-old is the youngest player to lead the season in terms of WTA level wins (55, surpassing today Elena Rybakina with 54) since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.
Since the Round Robin format's reintroduction in 2003, Mirra Andreeva is the third player to win the WTA Finals without conceding a set en route.