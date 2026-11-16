Mirra Andreeva wins WTA Finals, becomes world No. 2

Along with her career-high ranking, Andreeva also bagged a whopping $3.37 million prize money and a one-of-a-kind ultraviolet purple Mercedes-Benz convertible.

The young tennis star was ecstatic to see the car being driven onto the court after her victory.

"This is an amazing motivation for me to get my driver's license as fast as I can," she said, adding that if not, she'd have five people on her team to drive her around.