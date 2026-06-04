French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva reaches her maiden Major final

Russia's Mirra Andreeva reached the 2026 French Open final after beating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. Andreeva claimed a 6-1, 6-3 win in the women's singles semi-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier after over an hour. She made it to her maiden Grand Slam final, with her previous best run also coming at the French Open. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at match stats Andreeva won 68 points and 14 winners throughout the match. She served two aces compared to Kostyuk's one. The Russian had a win percentage of 66 and 57 on her first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her 13 break points. While Andreeva won seven of her 11 net points, both players recorded 20-plus unforced errors.

Journey Maiden Grand Slam final As mentioned, Andreeva made it to her maiden Grand Slam women's singles final. She also played the 2024 Roland Garros semi-final. Andreeva now has a win-loss record of 17-3 at the French Open and 37-12 at Grand Slams. She won her 35th match of the season, including team events. It was also her 21st clay-court win of the season, as per WTA.

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Lamdmarks Andreeva reaches these landmarks At 19 years and 25 days, Andreeva has become the fifth-youngest woman to reach the singles Roland Garros final in the last 30 years. As per Opta, she is behind Martina Hingis (1997 and 1999), Kim Clijsters (2001), and Coco Gauff (2022). Andreeva is also the first player born since 2005 to reach a Grand Slam final (male or female).

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