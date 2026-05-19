Mitchell Marsh goes past 6,500 T20 runs: Decoding his stats 

Star Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh has gone past 6,500 runs in T20 cricket. The Lucknow Super Giants opener reached the milestone with his 30th run in the 2026 Indian Premier League clash against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Nearly 1,800 of Marsh's runs have come in the IPL. He has also been exceptional in Australian colors. Here are his stats.

Stats Five tons in the format Playing his 246th T20 match, Marsh has raced to 6,500 runs from 233 innings at a fine average of 33-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. The dasher's strike rate is around 140, as he has tallied 39 fifties besides five hundreds. Marsh has amassed over 329 sixes and 515 fours in the 20-over format.

IPL Here are his IPL stats Coming to his IPL stats, Marsh now owns over 1,790 runs from 68 matches at an average of around 30. His strike rate is over 147. He has crossed the 50-run mark 13 times in the league (100s: 2). Notably, over 1,100 of his IPL runs have come for LSG at 43-plus. He owns 8 fifties (100s: 2).

Advertisement