Australia's Mitchell Marsh registers his 22nd half-century in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Australian cricket team's Mitchell Marsh scored a quality 60-run knock versus South Africa in the 1st ODI at Kingsmead, Durban. Chasing a target of 298 runs, Marsh and his fellow opening partner Travis Head handed Australia a strong start. Marsh dictated the show in a 90-run stand before perishing in the 10th over. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj dismissed Marsh. Here's more.
Knock
Marsh makes his presence felt
Marsh was off to a flier, hammering Marco Jansen for two sixes in the 2nd over.
He then targeted Gerald Coetzee before punishing Jansen in his next over too.
Runs kept flowing from Marsh's blade as he completed a 31-ball fifty in the 9th over with a six.
He smashed Corbin Bosch for another six in that over before Maharaj ended the batter's stay.
Runs
6th fifty against South Africa for Marsh
Marsh's 60 off 36 balls had five fours and six sixes.
Marsh has raced to 3,255 runs from 103 ODIs at 37.41. He clocked his 22nd fifty (100s: 4).
Versus the Proteas, Marsh owns 860 runs from 29 ODIs at 33.07, as per Cricinfo.
He clobbered his 6th fifty against South Africa (100s: 1).
Meanwhile, Marsh also slammed his 13th fifty in away ODIs (home of opposition). He owns 1,633 runs from 55 matches at 34.02.
Information
34th fifty in List A cricket
Playing his 166th match in List A cricket (159 innings), Marsh has scored 5,138 runs at an average of 38-plus. He clocked his 34th fifty besides owning 7 hundreds. He has smashed 168 sixes in the format.