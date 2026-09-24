Australia's Mitchell Marsh registers his 22nd half-century in ODIs: Stats

Marsh was off to a flier, hammering Marco Jansen for two sixes in the 2nd over.

He then targeted Gerald Coetzee before punishing Jansen in his next over too.

Runs kept flowing from Marsh's blade as he completed a 31-ball fifty in the 9th over with a six.

He smashed Corbin Bosch for another six in that over before Maharaj ended the batter's stay.