Mitchell Marsh stars in Australia's 3-0 rout over Bangladesh: Stats
What's the story
Australia routed Bangladesh 3-0 with a seven-wicket win in the final T20I at the Bir Shreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday. Electing to bat, the hosts struggled with the bat and posted 109/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Australia chased down the target comfortably in just 11 overs. Mitchell Marsh led from the front with a 28-ball 60.
Captain's knock
Mitchell Marsh leads from the front
Leading the chase, Australia came out with aggressive intent, led by skipper Marsh. He dominated the powerplay and tore apart the Bangladesh attack with a blistering 60 off just 28 balls. His innings included 7 fours and 4 sixes as he raced to a 23-ball half-century, effectively putting the contest beyond Bangladesh's reach. Marsh, who fell to Shoriful Islam, was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Marsh concluded the three-match T20I series with scores of 13, 20, and 60. He slammed his 14th half-century in the format. This was his second T20I fifty against Bangladesh. In 88 T20Is, Marsh has raced to 2,313 runs at an average of 33.52. He has a remarkable strike rate of 142.07. Marsh also has a ton in the format.
Information
Over 6,600 T20 runs
Marsh, who has been leading Australia in T20Is, is closing in on 250 T20 appearances. He has raced to 6,659 runs from 249 T20s at an average of 33.97. His tally includes five tons, 41 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 140.04.