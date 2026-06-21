Mitchell Marsh stars in Australia's 3-0 rout over Bangladesh: Stats

Captain's knock

Mitchell Marsh leads from the front

Leading the chase, Australia came out with aggressive intent, led by skipper Marsh. He dominated the powerplay and tore apart the Bangladesh attack with a blistering 60 off just 28 balls. His innings included 7 fours and 4 sixes as he raced to a 23-ball half-century, effectively putting the contest beyond Bangladesh's reach. Marsh, who fell to Shoriful Islam, was adjudged the Player of the Match.