Mitchell Santner ruled out of India Test series: Here's why
What's the story
Star New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series against India with a fracture in his right hand. The injury was sustained during the fifth ODI against India in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Santner, who is also New Zealand's white-ball captain, was hit on the back of his right hand while batting by an Arshdeep Singh delivery.
Injury details
Scans confirm fracture
Though Santner continued batting after the blow and was dismissed for 24 in the fifth ODI, scans have confirmed that he has a fracture.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has said that his return-to-play timeline is "being worked through," and an update on his participation in the four-Test tour of Australia in December will be provided later.
In his absence, all-rounder Dean Foxcroft has been named as Santner's replacement for the Tests in Wellington and Christchurch.
Information
How Santner has fared in Tests
Santner has been pivotal to New Zealand's success across formats. In 33 Tests for the Kiwis, the all-rounder has scored 1,089 runs at 24.75, including a ton. He also owns 80 wickets at 33.95.
Replacement
Who is Dean Foxcroft?
Foxcroft, who played the last two ODIs against India, has featured in a solitary Test so far. He scored an impressive 98 against Ireland in May this year.
In unofficial Tests against India A, he scored 51, 42, 93, and an unbeaten 10.
The spin-bowling all-rounder has 2,595 runs and 64 wickets from 46 First-Class matches, including 2 tons and as many fifers.
Match schedule
Schedule for New Zealand vs India Test series
The first Test between New Zealand and India will be played at the Basin Reserve from November 19, while the second Test will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting November 27.
This series is crucial for both teams as they look to make the ICC World Test Championship final next year.