Though Santner continued batting after the blow and was dismissed for 24 in the fifth ODI, scans have confirmed that he has a fracture.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has said that his return-to-play timeline is "being worked through," and an update on his participation in the four-Test tour of Australia in December will be provided later.

In his absence, all-rounder Dean Foxcroft has been named as Santner's replacement for the Tests in Wellington and Christchurch.